Khanna: Four cops transferred for not providing medical help to accident victim

Khanna SSP has issued transfer orders of four cops from Khanna Sadar police station for allegedly not providing immediate medical help to a nineteen-year-old accident victim who later died.

The four cops who were on duty near the accident site did not take him to hospital, alleged father in his complaint to SSP. The involved cops have been transferred to Police Lines.

SSP Navjot Mahal has issued transfer orders of assistant sub-inspector Sukhbir Singh and head constables Mohinder Chand, Inderjit Singh and Surjit Singh.

A trader Vinod Kumar of Khanna, father of the deceased Harshit Kumar (19), in his complaint to SSP on Wednesday, said that his son was driving back home on the night of June 11. As he reached near village Alur, an over-speeding truck, who was trying to escape after seeing police checkpoint near Pristine Mall in Khanna, hit his son’s vehicle.

Father alleged that despite his son getting grievously injured, policemen on duty did not take him to hospital. They remained mute spectators and did not provide any medical help to Harshit, alleged father. The family after coming to know about the accident reached there and took him to hospital. But after battling for life for nine days at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, SSP added that the truck driver was arrested from the spot and a case of reckless driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against him.

