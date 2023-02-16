Khanna: Farmer dies by alleged suicide, jumps on railway tracks

A farmer from Ganduan village of Khanna of Ludhiana district died by alleged suicide, Thursday. Police said that he jumped on the railway tracks and died after being run over by Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Kamakhya Express train near Chawa village.

The deceased was identified as Satjit Singh (36). Police said that according to his family, he was a farmer and practised agriculture on nearly 7 acres of land. He had also sold his 2 acres of land to ease off the debt but still he was having bank loan of Rs 12 lakh apart from other loans from commission agents (arthiyas) and other informal lenders.

He is survived by mother, wife and a 9-year old son. He was the only brother of his sister three sisters. He was the sole breadwinner of his family after the death of his father some years back.

GRP Khanna incharge Kuldeep Singh said that Satjit jumped on the tracks when the train was arriving near Chawa and later the loco pilot noticed the body. Police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.