scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Khanna: Two dead, 12 injured as mini-bus ferrying employees crashes into truck

The impact of the collision was so high that the iron rods went at least five feet inside the bus and injured the factory workers.

Ludhiana accidentThe deceased were identified as Mahima Kumari, 20, of Mandi Gobingarh and Sandeep Kumar, 22, of Beeja village of Khanna. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Khanna: Two dead, 12 injured as mini-bus ferrying employees crashes into truck
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two persons died and at least twelve others were injured after a mini-bus ferrying employees of a thread factory crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway in Khanna near Beeja village, Sunday morning. Police said that the truck was laden with iron rods and was standing stationary on the roadside. Due to less visibility, the speeding bus crashed into it.

The deceased were identified as Mahima Kumari, 20, of Mandi Gobingarh and Sandeep Kumar, 22, of Beeja village of Khanna. Another injured person Mahesh Kumar, 40, has been referred to a hospital in Chandigarh sensing his critical condition.

The Khanna police registered an FIR against Rajesh Kumar of Mandi Gobindgarh, the driver of the truck. Police said that the truck had broken down following which the driver parked it on the roadside, but parking lights and reflectors were not installed which led to the mishap. Also, the iron rods were hanging out from the truck which might have led to more fatalities, said police.

Pooja Kumari, a factory worker and eyewitness told cops that around 30 of her colleagues who work at a thread factory near Doraha, were going to their work place in mini-bus of the factory on Sunday morning. She added that suddenly a broken down truck came on the way and even as driver of their vehicle applied brakes, the iron rods loaded in the truck pierced into their bus before it collided with the stationary truck.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

The impact of the collision was so high that the iron rods went at least five feet inside the bus and injured the factory workers. Mahima Kumari and Sandeep Kumar died on the spot.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that according to the factory workers the bus driver was also speeding. He failed to notice the stationary truck and crashed the bus into it.

The DSP added that an FIR under sections 304-A, 283, 337, 338 and 427 of IPC has been lodged against the driver of the truck at Khanna Sadar police station.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 12:38 IST
Next Story

Will not be intimidated by such tactics: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close