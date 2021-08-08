Khanna: ‘Drug peddler’ flees from police custody 24 hours after arrest

Police said that the suspect — identified as Lukman, of village Albelpura of Mandi Ahmedgarh — was booked and arrested along with his accomplice, Shehzad Ali, on Friday. (Representational)

A day after being arrested, an alleged drug peddler managed to escape from Siar police post (under Maloud police station) of Khanna Police, Saturday.

Police said that the suspect — identified as Lukman, of village Albelpura of Mandi Ahmedgarh — was booked and arrested along with his accomplice, Shehzad Ali, on Friday.

Lukman allegedly escaped from Siar police post, where both the suspects had been brought for interrogation. He allegedly pushed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on duty and fled.

After the incident, a second FIR was registered against Lukman at Maloud police station under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Khanna police had arrested Lukman and Shehzad Ali on August 6 and claimed to have recovered around 30 grams of some ‘narcotic’ powder and a motorcycle from their possession. A case under Sections 22, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against both the suspects.

The duo was produced before the court on Saturday, where they had been remanded to two days in police custody for questioning.

ASI Tarvinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the incident took place when the accused were brought to Siar police post for questioning. In the afternoon, when ASI Parminder Singh and ASI Harbans Singh were taking them for lunch, Lukman allegedly pushed ASI Harbans Singh and managed to flee.