Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Khanna ATM frauds: Two held, 72 debit cards recovered

The accused was identified as Vajinder and Sikandar, both are the residents of Ashram Colony of Hisar, Haryana.

SP said that the accused were involved in this crime for the past four months.

The Khanna police arrested two miscreants who were allegedly involved in stealing money from bank accounts of residents by swapping the debit cards. Police have recovered around 72 debit cards, a POS swipe machine and Rs 39000 from them. The police have also seized a Hyundai Venue car in which the accused were traveling.

SP (investigation) Pragya Jain said that based on a tip off, police stopped a car near Samadhi Chowk. “The accused had stolen Rs 6.5 lakh from the accounts of people, especially senior citizens who face problems in operating ATMs. The accused used to offer them help but would swap their debit cards and swiped in the POS machine to steal the amount,” she said, adding that the bank accounts of the accused have been seized and the accused are being questioned.

A case under Section 420, 380 of IPC has been registered with the Khanna police.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:29:31 pm
