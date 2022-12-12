scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Khanna: Agriculturist shoots self with licensed weapon

The body of the victim has been sent for the postmortem and inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC were filed at Khanna city-2 police station.

Police said that Singh shot himself dead with his licensed 32 bore weapon.

A 42-year-old farmer cum businessman, identified as Harinder Bir Singh, allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed weapon, at his residence on Peer Khana Road of Khanna, Sunday morning.

Police said that Singh shot himself dead with his licensed 32 bore weapon.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that as per the probe till now, Singh took this extreme step due to some personal reason. “We haven’t recovered any note yet. Also his family hasn’t revealed anything such as financial distress or some other reason,” said DSP.

DSP Jeji said that minutes before shooting himself, Singh had told his mother that he was going for paath (offering prayers) in the other room.

The deceased was into agriculture, ran a dairy and also did some online business, said DSP Jeji. He was living with his parents, wife and two children.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:00:42 am
