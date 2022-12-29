scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Khanna accident: Bike catches fire, explodes after hitting canter truck, man dies

Police also said that the biker was trying to overtake the canter when his two-wheeler hit the rear side of the vehicle.

Police said that the man who was driving the bike, identified as Daljit Singh (45) of Lalheri village, died at the hospital. (Representationa/File)
In a freak accident in Khanna Wednesday, a motorbike caught fire and exploded after hitting a canter truck, Wednesday.

Police said that the man who was driving the bike, identified as Daljit Singh (45) of Lalheri village, died at the hospital.

“After getting hit by the canter, the man was flung on the roadside but his bike then again got crushed under the wheels of the canter. The bike caught fire and exploded. The man was rushed to Civil Hospital but died during treatment,” said Khanna DSP William Jeji.

DSP Jeji further said that the bike had skidded from behind the canter and probably the fuel tank caught fire after getting crushed under the canter’s wheels.

“There was panic among other commuters after the bike caught fire and exploded. The man however had already fell on the roadside and received no burn injuries. He however could not be saved,” said DSP.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 03:54 IST
