Khalsa Panth will fight tooth and nail to defeat conspiracy to break the SGPC: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that the Khalsa Panth would fight tooth and nail to defeat the “deep rooted conspiracy” to break the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Addressing a meeting of SGPC members from Punjab and Haryana at the historic Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir, Ludhiana, the SAD president described the validation given to the Haryana committee as a direct attack on the Sikh Panth. “The time has come to prepare ourselves for a sustained agitation to reclaim our just rights,” he told the members as well as ‘Sangat’ gathered at the gurdwara.

Badal said that while the erstwhile Congress-led Bhupinder Hooda government of Haryana had passed the Act recognising a separate managing committee to manage gurdwaras of Haryana, the erstwhile Congress government of Captain Amarinder Singh and the present government led by Bhagwant Mann had taken an anti-SGPC stand in court. He said that the BJP-led Central government was also working towards weakening the SGPC and that it had even taken over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) as part of this strategy.

Asserting that the SAD was ready to take up the issue in court as well as launch peaceful, democratic protests against the move, Badal said the final shape to the ‘sangharsh’ would be given following an emergency meeting of the general house of the SGPC on September 30.

Later, speaking at the occasion, SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, said that the entire Sikh Panth was perturbed at the manner in which the Central government was interfering in the religious affairs of the Sikh community. He said the SGPC had earlier rejected the Supreme Court order validating the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) (HSGMC) Act, 2014. “We feel the verdict is politically motivated. We will come out with a strategy for resistance that is in conjunction with the sentiments of the ‘sangat,” he added.

Senior leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema threw light over the legal aspects of the case while asserting that both the Congress and AAP governments had backstabbed the Sikh community.

The meeting also saw the presence of other senior SAD leaders like Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gobind Singh Longowal, Kirpal Singh Badungar and Raghujit Singh Virk, who took turns to address the people present. The meeting endorsed the resolution of the SGPC rejecting the SC verdict in one voice.

Among members from Haryana, Harbhajan Singh Masana, Baldev Singh Karimpuri and Jagsir singh Mangeana also addressed the congregation and presented their views.