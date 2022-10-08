Khalsa March: Every religion has its own maryada, govts have no right to interfere in religious affairs of Sikhs, says Sukhbir Badal

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) with support from SAD on Friday took out marches to intensify its protest against the recognition of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014. The Supreme Court had last month upheld the validity of the 2014 law enacted by the Haryana government to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

One march was started from Talwandi Sabo and another from Anandpur Sahib and both culminated at Akal Takht, Amritsar. SGPC and SAD members raised slogans of ‘Jo bole so nihal’ and ‘panth ki jeet’ against the Centre as well as state governments over the alleged interference in Sikh religious affairs. They also sought to file a review petition against or pass a new law to do away with the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, by the Supreme Court.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while talking to mediapersons at Talwandi Sabo, termed the act as illegal and unconstitutional. “The Centre is giving validation to a separate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara management Act and this is being supported by the Haryana and Punjab governments. Every religion has its own maryada and governments have no right to interfere in religious affairs of Sikhs. In 1925, the Gurdwara Act was formed and the SGPC started taking care of gurdwaras. Several actions were taken against the SGPC even during the British rule but eventually even the Britishers had to say sorry for their actions,” he said, adding that “efforts are on to break the SGPC”.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Badal also performed prayers on the ocassions. Dhami said, “Governments are trying to break SGPC, but the Sikh community will continue raising its voice against it”

Meanwhile, while Badal avoided naming BJP and the RSS but blamed the Congress and AAP, Dhami repeatedly accused the saffron party for the SC verdict. When asked if Badal was intentionally avoiding any mention of BJP and RSS, SAD spokesman Diljit Singh Cheema said, “We are with the SGPC in the resolution passed in this concern.”