Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans found written on wall of vehicle repairing workshop

The Ludhiana rural police Monday said that “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans were written on a wall of a vehicle repairing workshop in Baddowal village.

Police rounded up the workshop owner Gurjant Singh, who expressed unawareness about the person who wrote the slogan.

Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, SHO of Mullanpur Dakha police station, said that Gurjant was questioned but he was claimed ignorance of the matter.

“Many painters work in that workshop and slogans were written using a spray paint. As a preventive measure, we got them removed immediately,” the SHO said.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 10:04 IST
