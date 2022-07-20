Khalistan poster outside Patiala temple: 2 with SFJ link arrested

July 20, 2022 3:45:21 am
Four days after a pro-Khalistan poster was pasted on the wall of Shri Kali Mata Mandir, the Patiala Police on Tuesday arrested two people with links to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
A poster related to ‘Khalistan Referendum’ was allegedly pasted on a wall of the temple late on July 14.
The arrested people have been identified as Harwinder Singh alias Prince, a native of Salempur Sekhan village in Shambu and currently residing in Rajpura; and Prem Singh alias Ekam, also from Salempur Sekhan villafe. Police have recovered 13 posters related to the Khalistan referendum, two mobile phones and a motorbike used for crime.
IG MS Chhina and Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek, while addressing a press conference, said that the investigation was monitored by DGP and teams were formed to probe the case.
Pareek said that thorough technical investigations revealed that the poster was pasted by Harwinder and Prem after some foreign-based anti-national elements lured them to do that in exchange of money or through the offer of settling them abroad.
The SSP said that Harwinder worked in Malaysia for over two years, where he came in contact with them and even after returning to India, he kept communicating with them via WhatsApp.
After receiving the posters and the money, they pasted the posters at four places, including Cantonment area in Ambala, Aryan College in Rajpura, Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala and on a traffic sign board near Sheetla Mata Temple in Patiala.
They also wrote pro-Khalistan slogans using spray paint on a bridge in Rajpura.
“The accused had planned to paste these posters at or near the sites of Independence Day programmes and other prominent places, including DC office, Mohali, and some other government buildings in Chandigarh, Kasauli and Solan,” the SSP said.
