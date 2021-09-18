Khalistan graffiti, pamphlets, slogans on walls – 3 held as cops claim SFJ module hand

In a joint operation, the counter-intelligence wing of Ludhiana police and the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, raided village Rampur in Doraha (district Ludhiana) Friday and arrested one Gurwinder Singh for allegedly printing pro-Khalistan posters and pamphlets, painting Khalistan slogans and graffiti on the walls.

Later, two more accomplices, Jagwinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both from Morinda were also arrested.

As per the FIR registered at SSOC Mohali, Gurwinder and 7 others including the banned organisation US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, have been booked for sedition.

Police said that the ‘secessionist module’ was associated with the US-based Sikhs for Justice and three persons were arrested after recovery of a lakhs of pamphlets promoting ‘Referendum 2020’ activities from their possession during a raid conducted in village Rampur in Khanna. Sources in Ludhiana police said that a printing press was being run inside Gurwinder’s house where he was allegedly printing ‘Referendum 2020’ posters and other pro-Khalistan material.

The group was allegedly painting pro-Khalistan slogans and posters across Ludhiana, Khanna, Ropar, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, said police.

SFJ was banned by the Indian government in July 2019 under the UAPA for their involvement in promoting secession as well as violent militancy in Punjab as well as Sikh Referendum 2020.

Accused Gurwinder Singh is from Rampur in Khanna, Jagwinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Morinda in Ropar. Few others booked in the case are Harpreet Singh, Bikramjeet Singh and Gursahai Makhu, all based in the US and another local Jagjeet Singh Mangat of Khanna.

A police spokesman said that the police, in presence of duty magistrate, conducted raids in village Rampur in Khanna and recovered over 2.84 lakh pamphlets carrying Referendum 2020 activities. The police also recovered one canon printer, spray pump and spray bottles for writing secessionist graffiti on walls, one laptop, three mobile phones and one Honda City car from their possession.

During preliminary investigations, it has been found that the accused Gurwinder Singh was radicalised and motivated over YouTube channel named “US Media International” being operated by JS Dhaliwal, who further introduced him to Gurpatwant Pannu. The spokesman added that, on the instructions of Pannu, Gurwinder installed Khalistani flags on the premises of a government school in his village Rampur in Khanna.

It has also been revealed that the accused has till date registered around 20-25 persons for voting for promoting Sikh Referendum 2020 besides distributing pamphlets for different groups in the vicinity of Doraha, Ludhiana and providing money on the instance of Pannu, added the spokesperson.

According to police, Gurwinder wrote graffiti, promoting Sikh Referendum 2020 activities (in English & Punjabi), under bridges and on signboards at various places in stretch of Khanna to Singhu Border in Delhi. On the night of August 15, he spray painted pro-Sikh Referendum 2020 and anti-Indian slogans at various places.

The spokesperson said for promoting secessionist activities, the accused had allegedly received funds from Pannu via human carriers, Hawala and MTSS channels.

The FIR has been registered under sections 124A (sedition), 153A, 153B and 120B of the IPC and sections 17, 18, 20, 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.