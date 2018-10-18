Give ex-SSP Kanwarjit Sandhu seven days’ notice before arrest: Punjab Haryana High court on Ludhiana City Centre Scam

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and others have already been acquitted in the case after a cancellation report was filed by the prosecution last year. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and others have already been acquitted in the case after a cancellation report was filed by the prosecution last year.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday directed the Punjab government to serve an advance notice of one week to former SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, Kanwarjit Singh Sandhu in case it decides to arrest him in any case. Sandhu, who was the investigating officer and complainant in the Ludhiana City Centre Scam case, in his plea said that the case in 2007 was registered against the current Chief Minister of Punjab and other influential persons for a major scam, and now he is facing serious threat of false implication at the hands of the government and state police.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and others have already been acquitted in the case after a cancellation report was filed by the prosecution last year.

“The present government is treating the petitioner like an enemy and is not leaving any stone unturned to harm as he is targeted as a man who had launched criminal prosecution against the present Chief Minister and his companions. Efforts are being made to implicate the petitioner in some vigilance inquiries,” he said in the plea, adding that his family members could also been implicated in false cases.

Sandhu alleged that many other officers have also been acted against by the current government and in case the government decides to initiate proceedings against him also, the same should be probed by the CBI or any other agency.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App