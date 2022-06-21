Kabul Gurdwara terrorist attack: 111 visas now won’t bring my father back, says son

It had been nearly two years now that Savinder Singh Kakkar (42) hadn’t visited his family in Delhi. On Saturday, the day he died in the terrorist attack at Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Guru Gobind Singh, Karte Parwan of Kabul, his mortal remains were not brought back to Delhi and his family watched his cremation on a video call.

Two days after some gunmen stormed inside gurdwara premises in Kabul and opened fire, killing Kakkar and gurdwara’s local security guard Ahmad, the Afghan Sikh community in Delhi gathered at Gurdwara Arjan Dev ji, Tilak Nagar and organized a prayer meeting in his remembrance. The prayer meeting was also attended by the union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The local Afghan Sikh community leaders said that Kakkar had shifted his wife, three sons and a daughter to Delhi in 2012 from Afghanistan for their safety but he himself would keep juggling between Kabul and Delhi for work and sewa of gurdwaras. He owned a small grocery shop in Kabul which he hadn’t sold even after his family had moved to Delhi and it was his only source of livelihood in Kabul. It had been nearly two years now that he had visited Delhi to meet family and was waiting for the issuance of visa after the Taliban takeover.

Kakkar’s son Ajmeet Singh who returned from the UK, said that his father was a sewadar at the gurdwara in Kabul and all his life, sewa of gurdwaras in Afghanistan remained his priority. “He used to prepare langar at the gurdwara and stay in a small room there. Even as our mother and we four siblings shifted to Delhi, he used to live in Kabul because of gurdwara sewa,” said Ajmeet.

Ajmeet said that for months now, his father was awaiting for the issuance of the visa to visit India but the approval never came.

“So many times he had applied for the visa to visit India as the earlier one had expired but he never got it in his lifetime. Had this visa approval come earlier, my father would have been alive today,” he said.

Kakkar’s younger son Jaganpreet Singh said that what was the use of issuing and publicizing 111 visas for Afghan Sikhs now when his father had died. “Leaders such as Manjinder Singh Sirsa are now boasting that they have got 111 visas issued for Afghan Sikhs and Hindus but my father is gone. Will he return? Why his visa did not come when he was alive. Why they wake up only after lives are sacrificed knowing well what the situation is in Afghanistan,” Jaganpreet asked, adding that in 2012, his father had taken loans to send them to Delhi.

Kakkar was a native of Ghazni city of Afghanistan but had later moved to Kabul. “Every Friday he used to go to Ghazni for sewa of gurdwaras and spend Saturday there. However this week he did not go and this happened. Since our father or my brother hardly used to be together in Delhi, we never had a family picture clicked,” said Jaganpreet (13).

Kakkar is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter. While two sons live in the UK, wife, a son and a daughter live in Delhi in a rented accommodation. “We never had our own house, either in Kabul or Delhi. My father kept saying he will come home soon but he never did. We could not even see his body and cremation was done in Kabul. My mother broke down seeing the cremation on video call,” Jaganpreet said.

Mansa Singh, a local Afghan Sikh from Kabul remembers that Savinder never wanted to send his family to Delhi but an unfortunate incident that happened with his daughter had forced him to do so. “His daughter was returning from school when some local Islamic fanatics had chopped off her braid and humiliated her. That forced him to think of his children’s safety and send them to Delhi,” he said.