Juvenile home inmates upload selfie on Facebook, four booked

Four inmates of Juvenile Observation Home in Shimlapuri of Ludhiana allegedly clicked a selfie and then uploaded it on Facebook.

Police filed an FIR on the complaint of the superintendent of the juvenile home and booked four inmates. The superintendent in his complaint to the police stated that a smartphone was recovered from the inmates who had uploaded the selfie on Monday.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, SHO Shimlapuri police station, said that an FIR was lodged against four inmates under the section 42 (penalty for introduction of removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and 52-A(1)(Prisoner found guilty of possessing or using mobile phone) of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2011 on the complaint of juvenile home superintendent.

The SHO said a written complaint was received from the observation home superintendent, stating that a smartphone was recovered from the four inmates. Following this, the FIR was registered.

The SHO added that one of the booked inmates has recently completed 18 years of age, while others are minors.

Police sources said that one of the booked inmates had tried to threaten a witness from inside the juvenile home in 2018 too.

