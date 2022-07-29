Junior national boxing champion found dead in field, cops suspect drug overdose

July 29, 2022 6:08:40 am
A 19-year-old junior national boxing champion was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo area of Bathinda, with police on Thursday stating drug overdose to be the cause of death.
According to details, junior national boxing champion, Kudleep Singh, had left home on Wednesday morning to go practice. However, he never reached the stadium. In the evening, Kuldeep’s body was found in a field on Rama Road, near a water channel.
According to eye witnesses, his mobile was lying near the body, while a syringe was also seen at the spot.
Police said they had received a complaint from Pritam Singh, the father of Kuldeep, after which an FIR has been lodged at Talwandi Sabo police station. The FIR names one Khushdeep Singh of Talwandi Sabo, along with 4-5 unknown people, against whom charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder have been invoked. Daljeet Singh, SHO of Talwandi Sabo said,”Investigations in the case is ongoing. The family has told us that this might be a drug overdose death.”
Meanwhile, Kudleep’s boxing coach, Hardeep Singh, said, “He [Kuldeep] was a bright kid and had won two gold medals in the Under 17 and Under 19 national boxing championships. He won a silver medal in the Junior National Boxing Championship. He had won several other medals and had played nearly 10 national events in different categories. We had the knowledge that he had been using narcotics in the past. At that time we had intervened and even counseled him. He started coming to the stadium for practice twice a day after that. However, he may have come in contact with his old suppliers and went missing on Wednesday morning. His body was later recovered in the evening. The menace of drugs is consuming the youths of Punjab. The peddlers should be arrested and handed the strictest punishment.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Kuldeep’s fellow boxers too expressed shock at the incident and demanded that the police crackdown on the easy availability of drugs in the area. So far no arrests have been made in the case.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Latest News
War, in Vogue
Amit Shah to inaugurate national meet on drug trafficking tomorrow
Toy shop murder: Assailant arrested, police recover knife
Throwing good money
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Kanpur violence: NSA, Gangster’s Act invoked against main accused, 4 others
Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House
No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut
Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC
Three more MPs are out: ‘Govt afraid of criticism’
‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar
Allahabad HC junks CBI chargesheet against health officials