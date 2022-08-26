Three junior engineers, two linemen and one assistant engineer suspended by PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suspended three junior engineers, two linemen and one assistant engineer for not discharging their duties properly in three separate cases.

In one such incident, the enforcement wing of Bathinda conducted a raid in Ghuduwala village of Faridkot district on Friday and found 6 illegal tubewell motors operating in the fields of sarpanch Harneet Singh Dhillon and Gurmeet Singh. The team then proceeded to slap a fine of Rs 3.89 lakh on the violators, besides getting an FIR lodged against them under the Power Theft Act.

The spokesperson of PSPCL later stated that JEs Lovepreet Singh and Balwinder Singh and lineman Shinder Singh were suspended in the case as a probe found that they were not able to control the power theft.

In the second incident in Budhlada in Mansa district, lineman Lakhvir Singh and assistant engineer Tarlochan Singh were found drunk on duty. The PSPCL spokesperson added that the duo created nuisance, troubled consumers and didn’t perform their duties.

In the third case, on the day of Janmasthami , there was a fault in Bilaspur area of Baghapurana in Moga. Junior engineer Rajbinder Singh, however, didn’t reach the spot to resolve the problem despite the personal intervention of power minister Harbhajan Singh. Later, Rajbinder was suspended.

As per the spokesperson, all the suspended PSPCL officials will be reporting to different offices located in Bathinda and Muktsar for the time being.