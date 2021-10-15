JEE Advanced Result 2021: Punjab boys Pratham Garg, Khushang Singla among top scorers

Pratham Garg from Barnala and Khushang Singla from Ludhiana were among the top scorers as the JEE Advanced results 2021 were announced Friday.

Pratham (18), a native of village Dhanaula of Barnala district in Punjab, secured All India Rank (AIR) 20, scoring 318 marks out of 360. Khushang scored 307 and secured an AIR 30.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pratham said he was the first from his family to attempt the JEE and his feat had made his parents extremely proud. His father Pardeep Kumar owns a rice mill and mother Meenakshi Garg is a bank manager.

Pratham has been taking coaching at a private institute in Chandigarh and this was his first attempt at JEE.

He had scored 97 per cent in class XII in the non-medical stream.

“There is no shortcut to success. I can only advise other students that they should take NCERT books very seriously and study them thoroughly before going for any extra help books. Practice a lot for mathematics. I used to study 8-9 hours a day,” said Pratham. “I hope AIR 20 will take me through to IIT-Bombay,” he added.

Khushang, who is from Ashapuri (Barewal road) of Ludhiana was also Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVYP) scholar and had qualified for the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INCHO) and National Standard Examination of Chemistry (NSEC).

He said, “I had left my city and started taking coaching in Chandigarh with admission in IIT as my target. Consistency is the key to success. Whatever you study, revise it at regular intervals. If you focus, study hours won’t really matter. Have faith in your teachers and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound.”

Khushang’s father Ravindra Singla is a biology lecturer and mother Pooja Singla is a bank employee in Ludhiana. Apart from studying, he enjoys playing badminton.