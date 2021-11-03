Jalalabad bike blast case: Two arrested for sheltering accused

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
November 3, 2021 4:05:52 am
Ludhiana rural police have arrested two persons for allegedly sheltering one of the accused in the Jalalabad bike blast case. One person was killed in the September 15 blast. The accused they were sheltering had managed to flee, said police.
The NIA is also probing the case.
