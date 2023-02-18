Jailed gangster Sagar Newton’s two aides arrested, 6 illegal weapons smuggled from MP recovered

The Ludhiana police Friday arrested two aides of notorious gangster Sagar Newton and recovered 6 illegal weapons, 8 magazines and 12 bullets from their possession. Police said that the weapons were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh after Newton used his smartphone from Nabha jail and contacted weapon suppliers.

Police said that on Thursday late, both the accused and their accomplices had opened an attack on a police party and pelted stones and bricks when a raid was conducted in Jawahar Nagar camp area to chase them. However, they were arrested in the wee hours Friday after a chase.

According to the police, the accused were planning to execute a major crime in the city following the order from Newton who is lodged in Nabha Jail. He belongs to Haibowal of Ludhiana. Newton is booked in ten FIRs including attempt to murder, snatching among others.

The accused were identified as Manish alias Lallu of Jawahar Nagar Camp and Aniket Chauhan Talwara of Talwara of Hoshiarpur. Both were living in Jawahar Nagar Camp in Ludhiana.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that following the revelation made by the accused, police have nominated Newton in the fresh case. After being informed, the Nabha Jail staff recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

CP Sidhu said that Newton has access to the internet in jail and he was also using social media app Instagram from jail on his smartphone.

“Newton cracked a deal with the suppliers of illegal weapons in Bilali of Indore of Madhya Pradesh and asked them to supply six pistols, magazines and bullets,” said CP Sidhu.

“Manish is already facing trial in a drug peddling case. He was arrested by Division number 5 police on November 3, 2022 for drug peddling. He was bailed out on December 14, 2022,” said Sidhu.

A fresh FIR under sections 25 (7), 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused at division number 5 police station. Police said that Newton will be brought on a production warrant for questioning from Nabha jail.