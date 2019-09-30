Ludhiana jail inmate dies after suicide bid

An inmate who allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself inside the washroom of the jail hospital inside Ludhiana Central Jail Saturday, died while undergoing treatment at another hospital Saturday late. A judicial probe has been ordered in the case.

Jaswinder Singh Jassa (40) of Doraha was arrested by Ludhiana (Rural) police in an alleged case of snatching earrings of a woman for which FIR was registered on September 22 at Jodhan police station. He was sent to jail by court Friday evening.

Jail Superintendent Rajiv Arora said that the inmate was brought to jail on Friday evening by Ludhiana (Rural) police following court orders of judicial custody. He claimed that he was a heroin addict and soon started feeling unwell. Jassa was taken to jail hospital where he attempted suicide Saturday inside the washroom.

Arora added: “On Friday evening he was brought to jail and got unwell. We admitted him to jail hospital. He tried to hang himself with grills in washroom but some other inmates saw him and rescued him. He was taken to Civil Hospital but due to serious condition, he was referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). But more than hanging, his condition deteriorated because of addiction problem. He died undergoing treatment at CMCH.”

He further said that this inmate was convicted in some other case earlier and had come out recently after completing punishment. “We have got to know that his family boycotted him due to which he was depressed too,” said Arora.

Meanwhile, Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO, Division Number 7 police station said that autopsy was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and body was handed over to the family. A judicial probe has begun into the matter.