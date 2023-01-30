Jagraon targeted killing: Main shooter arrested, UAPA sections added against KTF operative Arsh Dalla

Days after Jagraon man Paramjit Singh (45) was shot dead by two assailants who barged into his house at Bardeke village on January 4 and later Canada-based gangster-turned-Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla took responsibility of the murder in a purported Facebook post, the Ludhiana rural police late on Sunday arrested one of the two shooters and recovered a weapon from him.

Police said that Abhinav Singh alias Abhi, a native of Tehsilpura of Amritsar was arrested and a 32 bore pistol and four cartridges were recovered following his interrogation. Police also registered a new FIR against him under Sections 25 (7), 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Jagraon Sadar police station for the alleged recovery of the weapon and cartridges. Police said that after Abhinav was arrested, he revealed that he had buried a weapon in a room owned by the irrigation department which is currently in ruins. A weapon and cartridges were dug out on the basis of the revelation, said police.

Police added Sections 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the earlier murder FIR which was initially filed under the sections 302, 452, 120-B, 212, 216 of IPC and 25, 54 of Arms Act.

Wanted gangster Arsh Dalla of Moga, believed to be hiding in Canada, in a purported Facebook post had claimed the responsibility of the murder and said that he took the revenge of his ‘younger brother’ Dilpreet Dhaliwal’s death who had “died by suicide” after Paramjit had “harassed him”.

Jagraon DSP Satinder Singh Virk said that a total of 14 accused were booked in the case, including Arsh Dalla, of which 10 have been arrested. “Those who are yet to be arrested include Arsh Dalla, two other shooters who executed the crime and one accused who is currently in Australia. Abhinav was one of the three shooters who opened fire as seen in the CCTV footage. He executed this targeted killing on Dalla’s orders,” DSP Virk said.

He added, “A total of three shooters had arrived on the spot, two of them had barged inside and opened fire while one was driving the vehicle. We have added UAPA sections to the earlier FIR which is applicable on Dalla and three shooters for targeted killing.”

Earlier, police had also brought another gangster Mandeep Singh alias Dhru Daudhar of Moga, on production warrant from Kapurthala jail for interrogation. Dalla’s father Charanjit Singh was also brought on a production warrant from Faridkot jail for interrogation.

Advertisement

Others who were booked on the basis of statement of Paramjit’s family were Dilpreet’s family members and friend including his father Sukhdev Singh of village Minian, Sukhdev’s son Lovepreet Singh (in Australia), Sukhdev’s daughter Kiranpreet Kaur, wife Lovejinder Kaur, Navjot Singh of Chakar village, Lovepreet Singh of Ramgarh Bhullar village and Charanjit Singh Dalla, father of Arsh Dalla.

Dilbagh Singh, DSP Operations, Jagraon, said that during investigation it was found that Dilpreet Dhaliwal was in relationship with Paramjit’s niece but somehow they could not get married as families did not agree. Dilpreet blamed Paramjit for it and he died by suicide in June 2022. Dilpreet’s family had also got an FIR registered against Paramjit’s family for abetment to suicide.

On January 4, three assailants in a four-wheeler vehicle had arrived at Bardeke village of which two went inside and shot Paramjit dead. Later police found the vehicle abandoned at Focal Point in Moga. Two were captured in the CCTV.

Advertisement

Arsh Dalla is wanted by Punjab Police for smuggling weapons, explosives and drugs from Pakistan. A red corner notice was issued against him.