Jagraon man gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang

August 3, 2022 3:37:00 am
The Ludhiana rural police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons after a man from Jagraon claimed that he had received a threat call from some men who claimed to be members of the Goldy Brar gang. According to the police, the complainant in the case had told them that he had received a call, wherein the caller demanded Rs 10 lakh and threatened that if the money was not paid, he and his entire family would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala.
The complainant Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon, said that he received threat call on WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the Goldy Brar gang, who is wanted by the police for the murder of Moosewala. The caller asked Dhillon to deposit Rs 10 lakh in his bank account. He also threatened that if he did not deposit the cash, he will be eliminated in the same way as Moosewala. ENS
