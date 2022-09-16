scorecardresearch
Jagraon city SHO shifted to Police Lines after AAP worker’s video goes viral

Denying the allegations, the SHO said that he never summoned any woman to the police station. "We had called her son to join the investigation," he said.

The woman said that her son had indulged in a scuffle with a group around two weeks ago. The police were summoning them to join the investigation.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjeet Singh Thursday issued transfer orders of Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO, Jagraon city police station, after a video of a woman, claiming to be a worker of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), went viral on social media in which she alleged that the inspector “misbehaved” with her.

The woman, identified as Jaspreet Kaur, claims in the video that she was the district joint secretary of AAP in Ludhiana and the inspector “humiliated” her at the behest of AAP’s Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke.

The woman said that her son had indulged in a scuffle with a group around two weeks ago. The police were summoning them to join the investigation.

“I spoke to the SHO over the phone and requested him not to register an FIR as it was a minor incident and could be resolved amicably. The SHO asked me to meet him at the police station. When I went there, the SHO asked me how many friends I had. I requested him not to talk to me this way. The SHO later asked me to befriend him, but I refused and returned home,” the woman alleged in the video.

“He again called me to the police station and humiliated me in front of everyone present there. I have been working for AAP since 2017 and despite that, the SHO humiliated me in public at the behest of the MLA. I will resign from AAP and will not work for any political party in future,” she added.

Denying the allegations, the SHO said that he never summoned any woman to the police station. “We had called her son to join the investigation,” he said.

Ludhiana rural SP (investigation) Harinderpal Singh said that the SHO was shifted to Police Lines and a probe has been marked to the SP (headquarters).

Manuke also denied allegations levelled by the woman.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 07:01:56 am
