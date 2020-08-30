Jafarpur residents, sarpanch booked for stopping health team from taking samples, contact tracing

The case has been registered under section 188, 269, 270, 353, 186 and 506 of IPC and sections 51 and 3 of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic diseases Act. The incident took place on August 17. (Representational Image)

NAWANSHAHR POLICE have registered a case against the sarpanch and a few other residents of Jafarpur village after they allegedly did not allow a health department team to conduct sampling and locate the contacts of a deceased Covid patient.

Among those booked are village sarpanch Joginder Singh, who is currently in the USA, panchayat member Bahadur Singh his son Gopi, and several other unidentified persons. The FIR was lodged at Sadar police station of Nawanshahr.

In the FIR, it was alleged that following the death of additional sarpanch Capt Kehar Singh in Rajindera Hospital in Patiala due to Covid-19, a team of the heath department visited Jafarpur village on August 17 to locate the first contacts of the deceased. However, the villager misbehaved with them and did not allow them to conduct their survey.

The matter was reported to the civil surgeon’s office, following which a call was made to the village sarpanch in the USA so he could ask the residents not to create hindrances in the work of the health department. However, the sarpanch also allegedly used very foul language against the team, and allegedly told them to first set right the medical facilities and only then conduct sampling.

Residents of Jafarpur village had in fact sent a written request to the deputy commissioner saying that no testing teams should be sent to the village. The decision was taken after two Covid-19 patients from the village, including the sarpanch, died at Government Rajindera Medical College and Hospital, Patiala. The August 21 letter to DC Sheena Aggarwal claims that given the lack of proper medical care at the hospital, it is better to get treated at home.

