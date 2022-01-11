‘It’s all about meeting people and getting on to their phone screens’

It’s a cold day but Winnerjit Singh Goldy, SAD candidate from Sangrur district, is all smiles as he walks down the alleys of Bhuttiwal village, meeting senior citizens and seeking their votes with his hands folded.

And then, he gently mentions details of his Facebook page as some of them adjust their spectacles.”I post my daily activities on that page, as we can’t do poll rallies these days, so this is how we need to stay connected,” he tells them. As he gets into his car to move on to other villages, he starts recording a video for Saron village where many residents have kucha houses. “Poor villagers suffer due to inclement weather, hence we need to raise this issue. Voters need to know as what work the sitting MLA did .”

Hardev Singh of Kalajhar village, district Sangrur listening to the speech of Winnerjit Singh Goldy at his house.

Vijay Inder Singla is the sitting MLA of Sangrur and a cabinet minister as well. Sangrur has 1.88 lakh voters of whom nearly 1 lakh are in villages . ” This constituency has 84 villages besides the towns of Sangrur and Bhawanigarh. We had started our campaign on social media much before the election commission banned rallies, but earlier it was not so aggressive,” says Goldy. The constituency has 214 booths each of which has one or two Youth Akali Dal workers who are part of the social media campaign, says the SAD candidate.

Parminder Kumar, a member of his social media team says, “We post videos on Facebook page after every visit to a village and send this content to booth-level youth workers who disseminate it further.”

Many elders are not comfortable using WhatsApp, so they are being taught how to see videos via Facebook

Mohan Singh, a 75-year-old elder from village Bhuttiwal, is all smiles as he tells, “Corona vich prachar pehli waar dekhange ( I will see campaign in Covid for the first time.) what makes him most happy is that now candidates will visit them and not the other way around.

Winnerjit launched his campaign soon after his name was declared on December 4. “I have visited all the villages at least once. We also did a few big rallies when SAD president Sukhbir Badal came visiting but seeing the Corona situation, it seems we will have to get smarter.”