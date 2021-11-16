Income Tax Dept searches premises of Akali Dal MLA, realtors in Ludhiana

The investigation wing of the Income Tax Department began searches on the premises of prominent realtors in Ludhiana in the early hours of Tuesday. This includes Manpreet Singh Ayali, Akali Dal MLA from Dakha constituency of Ludhiana.

Ayali is the owner of the colony Golf Link Apartments located on Hambran Road. In addition to this, sources confirmed that owners of popular colony Sun View Enclave located in South City are also under scrutiny. Apart from the offices, the residences of these realtors are also being searched. Over 100 IT officials are involved in the searches.

The residences of Manu Gupta and Jagjeet Singh Grewal, partners of Sun View Enclave have also been raided, sources confirmed. However, more details of the investigation were not revealed as the operation is likely to continue for the rest of the day. All the colonies are posh areas in Ludhiana where the city’s who’s who have invested.

Ahead of Diwali, a few bicycle manufacturers and dry fruit wholesalers in Ludhiana were raided and unaccounted money worth 150 crore was unearthed, income tax officials said.