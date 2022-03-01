Issewal gangrape case: Court convicts 6, sentencing on March 4

A Ludhiana court on Monday convicted all six accused in the 2019 Issewal gangrape case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on March 4. The incident had happened on February 9, 2019 near village Issewal in Ludhiana when the victim was travelling with her friend in his car.

Confirming the verdict, Dr Patil Ketan Baliram, SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), said, “On February 9, 2019, the victim had reported to the Ludhiana Rural police that she was travelling with her friend in his car from Ludhiana towards village Issewal, when near Changna canal bridge, three youngsters riding on a motor cycle followed them and stopped their car forcibly by breaking glass of car with brick and took the victim in a vacant plot and called some more youngsters there. They gang raped the victim.”

During the probe, it was discovered that this gang of six was allegedly involved in raping other victims too previously, but no one had come forward to report the crime, the SSP said.

After raping the victim, in this particular case, the accused had called up her another friend and demanded Rs 1 lakh as extortion money. The case was probed by a special investigation team headed by the then DSP, Dakha, Harkamal Kaur, added Baliram. The investigation was supervised by V Neerja, ADGP, NRI Wing.

Later, six accused were arrested and identified as Jagroop Singh alias Roopi, resident of Ludhiana, Sadiq Ali, resident of SBS Nagar, Saif Ali, resident of Himachal Pradesh, Ajay alias Brijnandan, resident of Dubeparnavatra, Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, Liakat Ali from Kathua district and Surmu, a resident of Khanpur in Ludhiana.