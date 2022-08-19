‘Irregularities’ in grain-lifting tenders: Former Punjab minister Ashu’s aide, official booked

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has booked a close aide of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and an official from the food and civil supplies department over alleged irregularities in the tendering process for grain lifting in Ludhiana district under the previous Congress government. The former minister’s role is also under probe and graft allegations against him are being verified, a senior vigilance official told The Indian Express.

“Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, a close aide of Ashu, and Rakesh Singla, former assistant director of the food and civil supplies department, have been nominated in the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest Malhotra while Singla has reportedly fled abroad,” the official added.

Two-time MLA from Ludhiana West, Bharat Bhushan Ashu was the minister for food and civil supplies in the cabinets of former Congress chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi. Ashu had won from Ludhiana West seat in 2012 and 2017, but faced defeat in the February 2022 Assembly polls. In June, Ashu had moved the high court seeking directions “not to arrest him in a false case”. He is yet to get any relief in this regard.

On August 16, the vigilance bureau registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company, unnamed officers/officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

Must Read | Who is Bharat Bhushan Ashu

One of the accused, firm proprietor Telu Ram of Udhanwal village in SBS Nagar, was arrested by the VB (Ludhiana) while two other contractors – Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia – were also booked.

Vigilance sleuths said the FIR was registered after verification of allegations levelled in a complaint, under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC and sections 7 (), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

The VB investigation has found that at the time of submitting tenders for 2020-21 with regard to labour, cartage and transportation works in Ludhiana, the lists of vehicles submitted by the above-mentioned contractors contained registration numbers of scooters/motorcycles/cars etc which were not verified by concerned officers/officials of the district tender committee due to criminal connivance with each other, officers said. Officials added that as per the department’s policy it was mandatory for the committee to reject the technical bid for the above-mentioned reason but the same was not done.

Advertisement

The vigilance spokesperson had revealed that the in-gate passes pertaining to loading/unloading of food grains, registration numbers of vehicles used for the carriage have been found to be of scooters/motorcycles/cars etc, but such vehicles cannot transport goods. He added that details of the registration numbers of the said vehicles as well as the quantity of the commodity mentioned in these gate passes prima facie appears to be a case of fake reporting and embezzlement of the food grains mentioned in these gate passes. He informed that on the basis of these passes, the department officials made payments to Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and contractor Sandeep Bhatia without verifying the same.

In this regard, the VB had registered a case against the above-mentioned individuals as well as department officials accused of submitting and accepting fake documents, conniving with each other for committing misappropriation and fake transportation of goods. Further investigation in the case is under way, he said.