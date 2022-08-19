scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘Irregularities’ in grain-lifting tenders: Former Punjab minister Ashu’s aide, official booked

The role of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is also under probe and graft allegations against him are being verified, a senior vigilance official told The Indian Express.

Two-time MLA from Ludhiana West, Bharat Bhushan Ashu was the minister for food and civil supplies in the cabinets of former Congress chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi. Ashu had won from Ludhiana West seat in 2012 and 2017, but faced defeat in the February 2022 Assembly polls. (File)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has booked a close aide of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and an official from the food and civil supplies department over alleged irregularities in the tendering process for grain lifting in Ludhiana district under the previous Congress government. The former minister’s role is also under probe and graft allegations against him are being verified, a senior vigilance official told The Indian Express.

“Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, a close aide of Ashu, and Rakesh Singla, former assistant director of the food and civil supplies department, have been nominated in the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest Malhotra while Singla has reportedly fled abroad,” the official added.

Two-time MLA from Ludhiana West, Bharat Bhushan Ashu was the minister for food and civil supplies in the cabinets of former Congress chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi. Ashu had won from Ludhiana West seat in 2012 and 2017, but faced defeat in the February 2022 Assembly polls. In June, Ashu had moved the high court seeking directions “not to arrest him in a false case”. He is yet to get any relief in this regard.

On August 16, the vigilance bureau registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company, unnamed officers/officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work
Must Read |Who is Bharat Bhushan Ashu

One of the accused, firm proprietor Telu Ram of Udhanwal village in SBS Nagar, was arrested by the VB (Ludhiana) while two other contractors – Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia – were also booked.

Vigilance sleuths said the FIR was registered after verification of allegations levelled in a complaint, under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC and sections 7 (), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

The VB investigation has found that at the time of submitting tenders for 2020-21 with regard to labour, cartage and transportation works in Ludhiana, the lists of vehicles submitted by the above-mentioned contractors contained registration numbers of scooters/motorcycles/cars etc which were not verified by concerned officers/officials of the district tender committee due to criminal connivance with each other, officers said. Officials added that as per the department’s policy it was mandatory for the committee to reject the technical bid for the above-mentioned reason but the same was not done.

Advertisement
Don't Miss |Now ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu moves HC fearing arrest in ‘false case’

The vigilance spokesperson had revealed that the in-gate passes pertaining to loading/unloading of food grains, registration numbers of vehicles used for the carriage have been found to be of scooters/motorcycles/cars etc, but such vehicles cannot transport goods. He added that details of the registration numbers of the said vehicles as well as the quantity of the commodity mentioned in these gate passes prima facie appears to be a case of fake reporting and embezzlement of the food grains mentioned in these gate passes. He informed that on the basis of these passes, the department officials made payments to Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and contractor Sandeep Bhatia without verifying the same.

In this regard, the VB had registered a case against the above-mentioned individuals as well as department officials accused of submitting and accepting fake documents, conniving with each other for committing misappropriation and fake transportation of goods. Further investigation in the case is under way, he said.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:06:17 pm
Next Story

Manisha Kalyan becomes first Indian to play in UEFA Women’s Champions League

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

3

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

4

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

DTU suspends a third of its M.Tech programmes over ‘poor admissions’

DTU suspends a third of its M.Tech programmes over ‘poor admissions’

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement