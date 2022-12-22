International fake call centre racket: Ludhiana police detects properties of accused worth crores

Four days police had busted a fake call centre racket duping residents of the United States while operating from a premises in Ludhiana and arrested 13 accused, the Ludhiana police Wednesday said that it has detected properties worth several crores besides bank accounts containing lakhs of rupees allegedly belonging to kingpin.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that during questioning of kingpin Ankush Bassi it was found that he owned several properties including a multistory house in sector-32, Chandigarh road worth Rs 1.21 crore, another house worth Rs 50 lakh at Isher Nagar near GNE College, a multistory house amounting Rs 80 lakh in Passi Nagar and a firm in the name of Balaji Infotech and WebConcierge Co. CP Sidhu said that process to attach these properties would also be initiated as per law.

Besides, Mahindra Thar Jeep, Hyundai Creta and cash in various bank accounts including ICICI Bank at Feroz Gandhi Market (Rs 16 lakh), IDBI Bank at Phullawal Branch (Rs 80,000), IDBI Bank at Phullawal Branch (Rs 80,000), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 4 Lakh), Axis Bank at Dugri (Rs 10 Lakh) and Axis Bank at Dugri (Rs 2.62 lakh) will also be seized, said CP.

He said that Bassi along with his accomplices was running an illegal call centre through which they were duping foreign nationals. Through the internet, they used to send bulk emails stating that money was deducted from their accounts by mistake and they would refund it. Then, they used to share a toll-free number for its reversal. On call, they were posing themselves as Paypal Customer Supporters and used to get their bank details.

Commissioner of Police also added that the Ludhiana police would share above mentioned details with Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department for detailed probe in this case for which FIR was registered at division number 8 police station.