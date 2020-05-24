Ludhiana international airport: GLADA takes possession of land at Halwara for construction of international civil terminal

An international airport has been long pending demand of industrialists and businessmen of Ludhiana. Currently, the lone domestic Air India flight for Delhi takes off from Sahnewal airport. An international airport has been long pending demand of industrialists and businessmen of Ludhiana. Currently, the lone domestic Air India flight for Delhi takes off from Sahnewal airport.

After the completion of land acquisition process, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has taken possession of 161.27 acres of land at Halwara for construction of international civil terminal in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal and ACA GLADA Bhupinder Singh said that the process to acquire land from farmers has been completed and with GLADA taking possession of the land, major task has been completed paving the way for establishment of international airport in Ludhiana.

Agrawal said that in lieu of the acquired land, the farmers have been paid a compensation of Rs 20,61,314 per acre (including 100% solatium, 12% AP and 1.25 multiplier factor). Besides, each eligible family would also be paid Rs 5,50,000 as rehabilitation and resettlement amount.

After completing all the formalities, GLADA had announced award number 13, dated February 7, 2020 and the land was acquired in the presence of land owners and village residents in a peaceful manner and with their consent on May 22, 2020.

The Government of Punjab and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had signed an agreement entering a joint venture for setting up a new civil and Cargo International Air Terminal at village Aitiana in tehsil Raikot at Indian Air Force (IAF) Station Halwara in Ludhiana.

In the first phase of the project, a new international civil terminal spanning across the area of 135.54 acres for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircrafts, will come up.

Agrawal informed that the project shall be implemented through a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with the majority stake of 51% of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and 49% stake of Punjab government thorough the Greater Ludhiana Development Authority (GLADA).

