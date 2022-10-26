Insulted, asked to leave CM’s function despite invite: Green activist

Environment activist Col (retd) Chander Mohan Lakhanpal Tuesday claimed that he was insulted and turned out from the venue of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s state-level Vishwakarma Day programme at Ramgarhia College of Ludhiana “despite having an invite.”

“I was invited to the programme by college president Ranjodh Singh. I was sitting inside the hall when some CID personnel and other police personnel took me out and started asking questions. They also noted my contact number and address. After sometime I was informed that I cannot attend the programme and I should leave the venue. This humiliating behavior was done despite having an official invite,” said Lakhanpal.

“Am I a criminal that such behaviour was meted out without giving any reason? I have decided not to attend any state government programme in future,” said Lakhanpal, who is member of Punjab Action Committee (PAC) for cleaning of rivers and polluted stream Buddha Nullah.

Another attendee Mahinder Singh Sekhon, also a member of PAC, said, “We came well on time and were settled in chairs when some senior police and intelligence officials including SHO Sahnewal came and made some general enquiries. After some time the SHO came back and requested Col Lakhanpal to come with him. He took him outside and after a short discussion made it clear that Col Lakhanpal is not allowed to attend the event. He did not offer any reasons.”

Another PAC member Dr Amandeep Singh Bains said that it was not only insulting for a retired army officer it was also grossly unprofessional as the police intelligence does not even know that he was not only a duly invited guest, but was there to thank the chief minister.

Kapil Arora of the PAC demanded an inquiry into the intelligence failure asking how they could suspect a respected ex-serviceman of any indiscipline at such an event.

Contacted, Ranjodh Singh said, “I had posted the invite on some WhatsApp groups, which had eminent persons from the city. One of them was Lakhanpal, who is also a PAC member. Police failed to give any valid reason for asking him to leave the venue. He is a senior citizen. Other PAC members were allowed to sit”.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said: “I was told that Lakhanpal was not among the invited guests, but probably there was some confusion. He might have reached out to senior officials before leaving the venue and sorted it out.”