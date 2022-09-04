Inspire PTM: Parents, teachers, AAP leaders come together at 19,000 govt schools across Punjab

A festive vibe prevailed at government schools across Punjab on Saturday, with parents receiving a warm welcome from teachers for the Inspire Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) that was held in more than 19,000 government schools.

In many schools, local MLAs also participated and took feedback from students and their parents on the functioning of government schools and how things could be improved.

Officials said that the Inspire Parent-Teacher Meeting was an attempt by the state education department to encourage parents to participate in their child’s progress and interact with teachers on a regular basis.

On Saturday, Punjab school education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, reviewed the ‘Inspire Meet’ at government schools in Patiala district.

He reached out to students, parents and teachers at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary Smart Co-Ed School, Passi Road, and at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Model Town, asking for ideas to accelerate the pace of quality education in Punjab.

Conceptualised by education minister Bains, the government has gone all out to ensure participation of parents in the Inspire PTM this year, with announcements being made via gurdwara loudspeakers and other common places in villages to make parents aware of the event. Photo and selfie corners were created in schools for parents to get clicked with their children and teachers were told to record suggestions of parents for improvement of schools.

Mega Parents Teachers Meet is a grand success. All 19000 Govt. Schools participated & Lakhs of parents turned up. Smile & Contentment on faces of Parents said it all; they know now their children will be getting best education. Thanks to all my teachers for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/cpdtPIoAFK — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 3, 2022

Bains said that education and health were the priorities of the AAP-led Punjab government.

“To begin with, we will make 100 “Schools of Eminence” a reality by April next year,” said Bains, while hinting that teachers in the state will probably get some good news on Teachers’s Day (September 5).

In Ludhiana district, a bunch of AAP MLAs also joined PTMs and interacted with teachers, students and parents to understand ground realities of educational institutes.

AAP MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Jagtar Singh Dyalpura visited the schools in Ludhiana falling in their respective constituencies, Saturday.

The MLAs reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government to transform the education system of the state and said “a multi- pronged strategy was being implemented to bring back glory of the government schools.” They said that 100 government schools would be upgraded as ‘Schools of Eminence’ this year as announced by CM Bhagwant Mann and teachers would be sent abroad for training purposes.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, along with MLA, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, visited Government Senior Secondary School, Dholewal and Giaspura and Government Primary School, Dhandari and met parents and teachers there. Malik also motivated the students to dream big and work with discipline to achieve their goals.