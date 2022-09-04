scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Inspire PTM: Parents, teachers, AAP leaders come together at 19,000 govt schools across Punjab

In many schools, local MLAs also participated and took feedback from students and their parents on the functioning of government schools and how things could be improved.

Local MLAs also participated and took feedback from students and their parents in Inspire PTM. (Twitter/@harjotbains)

A festive vibe prevailed at government schools across Punjab on Saturday, with parents receiving a warm welcome from teachers for the Inspire Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) that was held in more than 19,000 government schools.

In many schools, local MLAs also participated and took feedback from students and their parents on the functioning of government schools and how things could be improved.

Officials said that the Inspire Parent-Teacher Meeting was an attempt by the state education department to encourage parents to participate in their child’s progress and interact with teachers on a regular basis.

On Saturday, Punjab school education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, reviewed the ‘Inspire Meet’ at government schools in Patiala district.

He reached out to students, parents and teachers at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary Smart Co-Ed School, Passi Road, and at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Model Town, asking for ideas to accelerate the pace of quality education in Punjab.

Conceptualised by education minister Bains, the government has gone all out to ensure participation of parents in the Inspire PTM this year, with announcements being made via gurdwara loudspeakers and other common places in villages to make parents aware of the event. Photo and selfie corners were created in schools for parents to get clicked with their children and teachers were told to record suggestions of parents for improvement of schools.

Bains said that education and health were the priorities of the AAP-led Punjab government.

“To begin with, we will make 100 “Schools of Eminence” a reality by April next year,” said Bains, while hinting that teachers in the state will probably get some good news on Teachers’s Day (September 5).

Advertisement

In Ludhiana district, a bunch of AAP MLAs also joined PTMs and interacted with teachers, students and parents to understand ground realities of educational institutes.

AAP MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Jagtar Singh Dyalpura visited the schools in Ludhiana falling in their respective constituencies, Saturday.

The MLAs reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government to transform the education system of the state and said “a multi- pronged strategy was being implemented to bring back glory of the government schools.” They said that 100 government schools would be upgraded as ‘Schools of Eminence’ this year as announced by CM Bhagwant Mann and teachers would be sent abroad for training purposes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, along with MLA, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, visited Government Senior Secondary School, Dholewal and Giaspura and Government Primary School, Dhandari and met parents and teachers there. Malik also motivated the students to dream big and work with discipline to achieve their goals.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:31:24 am
Next Story

Vadodara: Seven cops suspended over gambling case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement