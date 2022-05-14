Inmate uploads video from Ludhiana jail, alleges torture

An inmate at Ludhiana central jail uploaded three videos on social networking sites alleging harassment and torture in the prison, a charge denied by the authorities. While the video went viral within minutes, the inmate allegedly destroyed his smartphone by burning it.

The inmate, identified as Bharat Chauhan, was transferred from Amritsar jail to Ludhiana in February last year. He was booked in an attempt to murder and illegal arms cases registered at Amritsar and Kapurthala.

He was taken to a local court for a hearing on Thursday. The same day he recorded three videos alleging that he was being brutally thrashed by jail staff and also showed some injury marks on his back. Chauhan also claimed that he was suffering from jaundice but prison authorities were not getting him treated.

Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said that on Thursday, Chauhan along with some other inmates had gone to another barrack to attack a rival group of inmates over some issue following which the staff had to use mild force. The inmates were sent back to their respective barracks.

“All allegations are false. No one thrashed or tortured him. We have written to the police to lodge an FIR against the accused for possessing a mobile phone in the prison,” he said.

He added that earlier also Chauhan was admitted to the jail hospital for treatment of jaundice but he didn’t stay there and used to roam around, which was also stated by the doctor in the official record. “His father had filed an affidavit demanding that they want their son to be treated at CMCH Ludhiana, which is pending for approval with the head office. An enquiry has been marked to deputy superintendent Kanwar Surteg Singh to look into other allegations made in the video,” said the superintendent.