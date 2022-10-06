Infosys provides 150 computer systems for govt schools to Moga district

To modernize school education in the district, the muti-national tech giant Infosys has provided Moga with 15- high-quality computer systems as an aid, said the district administration, Wednesday.

The main objective of this aid is to promote modern and quality education in government schools, said the administration.

Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said that Moga is among the districts selected as “Aspirational District” for development by the Centre.

“Infosys has provided 350 computers to district Moga so far of which 200 computers were allocated to government schools last year and 150 computers received now will also be allocated to schools soon. This step will increase the number of computers in government schools,” he said.

Deputy district education officer (DEO) Rakesh Kumar Makkar thanked the deputy commissioner who have been in constant contact with Infosys. “Efforts will be made to equip all government schools with modern and world-class facilities,” said Makkar. The systems were handed over to the education department.