Infant abducted in Punjab traced to UP; handed over to parents

Following an eight-day long chase covering 760 kms across three states, a Punjab Police team arrested a Uttar Pradesh-based couple for allegedly abducting a four-month old boy from a shanty in Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Avdesh Kumar and his wife Juhi of village Kaanp in UP’s Lakhimpur district.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on November 19, Rupa Devi, who lives in a shanty, lodged a complaint that a man, wearing a mask, came to her saying he wanted to donate warm clothes.

He asked her to walk with him and carry her infant to his wife who was sitting in a car parked near the road.

The complainant alleged that the moment she reached the car, the woman snatched the infant and fled in the car. The police officer said they reached the house of one Rijak Pal Singh on the basis of registration plate of the car. Pal told them he had sold his car to Avdesh a few months ago.

Bhullar said that on the basis of investigation, a police team traced the accused to UP and with the help of local police.