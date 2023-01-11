scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Industries body supports Punjab CM’s move against erring PCS, IAS officers

"Corruption is one of the primary culprits which reduces efficiency in getting clearances for new units and to run the existing units smoothly," CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja appreciated the move by the government and assured that the industries are with the Chief Minister of Punjab in any decision taken by the government to curb corruption. (File)
Amid criticism over action against Punjab Civil Services and Indian Administrative Services officers, the state government Wednesday received support from the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) which appreciated the move to curb corruption in the state.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “It is after a long time that a government has taken such a step. In the past, only a few senior officers were held by the vigilance department under corruption charges and most of the cases are still pending. CICU has been working for many years to curb corruption in the industrial sector and departments concerned with the MSME industry but was unable to get positive results as the corruption mafia is very strong. No government support was extended to CICU.”

“Corruption control is the primary objective of CICU and our former president, Inderjit Singh Pardhan, who was an unmatchable leader, worked throughout his life to reduce corruption,” added Ahuja.

Ahuja and other office bearers appreciated the move by the government and assured that the industries are with the Chief Minister of Punjab in any decision taken by the government to curb corruption. “Corruption is one of the primary culprits which reduces efficiency in getting clearances for new units and to run the existing units smoothly,” Ahuja said.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 18:04 IST
