Still believe he’s alive in Pakistan: Brother of IAF Wing Commander captured in ’71

On a day when reports regarding an Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander being captured by Pakistan started doing rounds, G S Gill (74) could see history repeating itself, of sorts. Over Forty-seven years ago, on December 13, 1971, an announcement was made on a Pakistani radio channel that they had “captured” his brother IAF Wing Commander Hersern Singh Gill (38) during the then ongoing war. Wing Commander Gill never came back.

“But, I hope that our IAF Wing Commander captured today (Wednesday) comes back home soon… I am praying for his safe return. Pakistan must return him safely. Had this country (Pakistan) acted against terrorism earlier, we should not have even reached here,” says Gill who lives in Dehradun.

He, however, still hopes that his brother might be in Pakistan somewhere.

“His name was announced on a Pakistani Radio channel on December 13, 1971, almost 10 days after the war had started. They had announced that they have captured an ace pilot of the IAF. His plane had crashed in Badin of Pakistan. Later, some Prisoners of War (POW), who came back to India, also told us that my brother is there in Pakistan, but we were never able to get him back. Later, Pakistan even entered into a complete denial mode and never accepted that they captured him. I won’t say that Indian government did not make any efforts to find him, but those were not timely and sufficient. It needed more efforts and dedication. Though he was declared presumed dead by the government for administrative purposes, our hope never died and we still believe that he might be alive somewhere in Pakistan,” says Gill who still remembers the youthful, handsome face of his brother.

He adds one Major Ashok Suri, who was reportedly with his brother in Pakistan, had written to his family after the war ended. “He wrote that he, along with 20 other officers, are captured in Pakistan. But, we were never able to establish any contact with my brother or Suri again. We do not know what happened to him there…for us he is still alive…,” says Gill. “He must be 86 now, an old man,” Gill chokes.

He further says that the family stands in support of Indian forces and their war against terrorism, which must continue.

“Yes, we suffered a huge personal loss as my brother never returned. His two children were very small and never believed that their father died. But air strikes by India on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps yesterday (Tuesday) is a fight against terrorism and we stand with our country in this war. Despite several warnings and proofs given to Pakistan earlier, they failed to take any step. Was there any other option left with India,” questions Gill, adding he, however, is not in favour of any war.

“India since long has been a victim of cross-border terrorism and tolerance has a limit. There has to be a solution to this – either Pakistan should itself eliminate terror groups in their country or hand over the terrorists to us. They have to agree either way, if peace has to be maintained,” says Gill.

He further says, “Our Wing Commander whom they have captured today (Wednesday) must be returned and now when Pakistan has accepted that they have him in their custody, Indian government should ensure his safe return. In case of my brother, Pakistan never accepted later that they had him and whenever India pursued the matter, they blatantly denied. They continue to do so, but we know that he was captured there… never to be sent back..,” rues Gill.

“My brother’s family – his wife and two children – have suffered a lot. But, security and safety of the country always comes above the personal loss for the family of a personnel and so it does for us,” says Gill whose family hails from Punjab, but was in Delhi in 1971.