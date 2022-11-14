scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Rs 15 cr to be spent to beautify Ludhiana, parks to get boundary walls: Minister

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar further said that the development of green belt in Ludhiana will be done from Petrol Pump to Jalandhar Bye pass RHS Wing, Aman Sweet to Jalandhar Bypass LHS wing.

Inderbir Singh Nijjar news, punjab news, ludhiana news, indian expressDr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Sunday that Punjab government has decided to beautify Ludhiana, under which around Rs 15 crore will be spent for development works.

Nijjar said that reconstruction of Dhandhari bridge will be done using mastic asphalt and ready mixed concrete with bituminous concrete and reconstruction of road will be done from Chandigarh Road to Tajpur Road at Ward No. 16-17 on PUDA road. Apart from this, along with Buddha Nallah, the road from Chand Nagar Pulli to Kundan Puri Railway line at Ludhiana will also be reconstructed.

Development of green belt on both sides will be done from Shiv Puri to Kundan Puri railway line crossing including Budha Nallah, he added.

He said that the development of various parks of Ludhiana, boundary walls of the parks and other repair work will also be done so that people can get a clean environment for walking.

The minister further said that the tenders for these works in Ludhiana have been uploaded by the Local Government department on November 8 and 9, 2022 on the department’s website eproc.gov.in. Tender bids will be opened on 18th and 25th November 2022 at 11.00 am.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 07:35:36 am
