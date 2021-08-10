Income Tax ‘evasion’: HC issues fresh notices to Captain Amarinder, son Raninder

In 2019, the Income Tax department had moved the High Court against Captain Amarinder and his son Raninder after a local court of Ludhiana had quashed their summon orders in three cases. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, and his son, Raninder Singh, in an alleged case of income tax evasion that has been filed against them by the Income Tax department.

The High Court bench of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia has also ordered the local trial court in Ludhiana (where three cases are ongoing) not to hold further proceedings till the petition pending in the High Court is not decided, said advocate Vipul Joshi, counsel for Income Tax department.

“Fresh notices have been issued to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and son Raninder Singh, as notices which were issued earlier in 2019 were not delivered to them due to some reason. Now the next date of hearing is November 18 this year. Meanwhile, our three applications seeking stay on proceedings in trial court till petition in HC is not decided, have also been disposed of, with orders to Ludhiana court that it should not proceed till the plea in HC is not decided,” said advocate Joshi.

In 2019, the Income Tax department had moved the High Court against Captain Amarinder and his son Raninder after a local court of Ludhiana had quashed their summon orders in three cases.

In April 2017, the Ludhiana trial court, of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaapinder Singh (who was later replaced), had summoned Amarinder and Raninder to attend court hearings and face trial in the three cases filed against them for alleged tax evasion and “amassing wealth in foreign countries”.

However, claiming that they were wrongly summoned, the father-son moved revision petitions in the upper court. In November 2018, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri quashed the summon orders passed by the trial court. However, the income tax department moved the High Court against this order and the case is now pending.

Amarinder and his son were booked in three cases filed by the Income Tax department for allegedly “amassing wealth in foreign countries by floating various corporation entities/trusts…and then furnishing false information to the income tax department to evade tax”.

A case against Amarinder Singh is registered under Section 277 (false statement of verification) of the Income Tax Act, while two other cases against Raninder are registered under Section 276-C (evasion of tax) and Section 277 of the same Act, with the Income Tax department being the complainant in all three cases.

The next hearing for the three cases in Ludhiana trial court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sumit Makkar, is on August 17.