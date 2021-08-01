In Sangrur and Patiala villages, rising Ghaggar submerges paddy fields

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh conducts an aerial survey of the Ghaggar River to have an on-spot assessment of the situation in view of the recent heavy downpour and rising water levels, in Sangrur, Saturday. (PTI)

Heavy rainfall in the last three days has submerged paddy fields in over 5,000 acres of farm land in around 6 villages of Moonak and Lehragaga blocks of Sangrur district of Punjab. In Patiala too, paddy fields in around 12 villages have been impacted.

This water normally is released in Ghaggar river through various drains that are close to overflowing.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh did an aerial survey of the Ghaggar to have a spot assessment of the situation in view of the heavy rains and rising water level. CM has sought a report from district administration of Patiala and Sangrur.

Ghaggar’s water level is at 747 feet, which is termed to be the danger mark.

Paddy fields have been affected in villages like Dohla Shhehan, Barlan, papran , Makrod in Sangrur.

While talking with The Indian Express, Gurpreet Singh, vice president of SAD (United) and a resident of village Makrod, said, “nearly 1,000 acres in our village is submerged in rain water.. It seems that our paddy crops are damaged fully now.

In 2019 as well, our crops were damaged when a breach has occurred in Ghaggar due to heavy rainfall and hence we are tense even now. We have faced flooding of our crops several times.”

Jasvir Kudni, AAP leader and a resident of Moonak, said, “Authorities are making no efforts to drain water out and farmers are at the receiving end.”

Meanwhile Ramvir, Sangrur DC, said: “Crops have been affected in about 5-6 villages in Sangrur and we are taking reports from the fields to assess the exact damage.”

Patiala DC Kumar Amit added,”Rain water is in the paddy fields in about 13 villages. Daily we are assessing the condition and if situation persists, special girdawari will be announced to assess the actual damage of crops.”