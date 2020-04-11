In Punjab’s Ropar village, Ramgarhias open thier cremation grounds for corona victims, unclaimed bodies

In Ludhiana, the Ramgarhia Educational Council too has opened its LPG crematorium opposite military complex at Dholewal for unclaimed bodies of coronavirus infected bodies. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) In Ludhiana, the Ramgarhia Educational Council too has opened its LPG crematorium opposite military complex at Dholewal for unclaimed bodies of coronavirus infected bodies. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A ROPAR village has declared that its cremation ground is open for the last rites of unclaimed bodies of coronavirus patients not only from the district, but other parts of the state as well. The Ramgarhia community too has opened its LPG crematorium for the same in Ludhiana city, in cooperation with the municipal corporation.

The gestures come amid reports of protests against the cremation of coronavirus patients, disruptions in the performing of last rites and in some cases, the family themselves refusing to claim the bodies due to fear of infection.

In Ropar (Rupnagar) district, residents of Ghanauli village on Anandpur Sahib-Ropar road have not only passed a resolution declaring that none in their village will object to the last rites of COVID-19 patients but have also given the same in writing to the Ropar deputy commissioner.

Village sarpanch Kamaljeet Kaur, 29, an engineering graduate, said, “Recent incidents of families not claiming bodies of coronavirus patients or others not letting their cremations happen are a blot on Punjab. It is a shame. Due to fear of the virus, people are not cremating their own loved ones. So to give out a message that there is no danger if infected bodies are cremated, our village has taken this collective decision.We have given this in written to DC.”

Gurpreet Singh Gogi, ex-SGPC member and the sarpanch’s father-in-law, said, “Not only from Ropar, we are ready to cremate bodies of coronavirus patients from anywhere in Punjab. We have a team of volunteers in our village and conveyance facility to bring such bodies if anyone needs help. What has recently happened in Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar is not our culture. It is not Punjab’s culture to disrupt last rites of anyone.”

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, the Ramgarhia Educational Council too has opened its LPG crematorium opposite military complex at Dholewal for unclaimed bodies of coronavirus infected bodies.

Ranjodh Singh, president of the council, said they have made proper arrangements of sanitation and social distancing at the site. “Our LPG crematorium is open for last rites of coronavirus patients. We have made sanitisation arrangements and spots have been marked on the ground for social distancing.”

Ludhiana MC Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur, who visited the Ramgarhia cremation ground and others in the city on Friday, told The Indian Express, “We have 22 cremation grounds in Ludhiana MC limits and all of them have assured cooperation for coronavirus patients. If there is any unclaimed body, it will be cremated at LPG crematorium offered by Ramgarhia Educational Council. Another LPG crematorium is functional at Model Town.

However, one electric crematorium is lying dysfunctional at Daresi and as per their management, repair needs at least Rs 30 lakh and a month. It is not feasible to make it functional now plus we don’t have this much time. All other cremation ground managements in city have assured cooperation in case of coronavirus deaths. We have also formed two teams of four members each who will be managing bodies if families refuse to claim them.”

