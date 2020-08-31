In Punjab, young carry the caseload, but fatalities higher among elderly

Till August 28, a total of 17% infections were reported from the age group 41-50, followed by 15% in the age group 51-60, and 8% in the age group of 61-70. Three per cent infections were in the age group of 71-80. (Representational)

The younger generation in Punjab, in the age group of 0 to 50, is carrying the major caseload of Covid-19 infections, but it the fatalities due to coronavirus is higher among the elderly.

An analysis of the data of Covid patients in Punjab indicates that the younger population (0-50 age group) accounts for 73.7% of the total cases. The mortality rate (among those infected by the virus in this age group) is 26.8%. On the other hand, the 51-90 age group accounts for 26.3% infections, but the mortality rate is 72.4%. Health experts blame the higher fatality rate among the elderly to comorbidities.

An analysis of 1174 deaths due to coronavirus in Punjab indicates that eight patients who died were in the 0-14 age group, 315 were in 15-50 age group, 311 in the 51-60 age group, and 334 in the 61-70 age group. In the 70 plus age group, 206 patients died.

Though total deaths in Punjab have crossed the 1400-mark standing at 1,404 on Sunday, the state health department had analyzed the first 1,174 deaths. “Comorbidities are a major reason for higher number of deaths in the 50 plus age group. Nearly 90% of (Ciovid-19) deaths had one, two, or more than two comorbidities. Several persons who died had no history of medical complications. It shows that their immunity level was on the lower side and that they were too casual when it comes taking precautions,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19.

Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary (health and family welfare) added, “In Punjab, our diet is rich and we have sedentary lifestyle. Diabetes is emerging as a major reason for deaths in senior group. We really need to get serious when it comes to compliance – wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and strictly avoiding social gatherings – which is not happening in the state on a strict note.”

Another analysis by the department, of the 49,002 Covid positive patients, found that a total of 36,107 such patients are in the age group 0-50 years, or 73.7% of the total cases. The 51-90 age group accounts for 12,895 cases or 26.3% of the total infections. A break up reveals that the group 21-30 had the maximum 11,820 cases followed by 31-40 age group (10,704) till August 28. The group 81-90 had a total of 321 patients, which is 1% of the total infections, the 0-10 age group had 1,551 cases and 11-20 age group had 3,652.

Till August 28, a total of 17% infections were reported from the age group 41-50, followed by 15% in the age group 51-60, and 8% in the age group of 61-70. Three per cent infections were in the age group of 71-80. “In the senior age group, infection rate is far less but mortality rate is on the higher side. Hence, we need to understand, in plain words, that precaution is the best cure,” said Dr Bhaskar.

