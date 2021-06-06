In Punjab pvt hospitals, a vaccine jab can cost between Rs 800-1,500

As Punjab battles vaccine shortage, private hospitals who have managed to procure doses are selling it as per their own pricing calculations. In private hospitals, the price of Covishield ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1,400 per dose, while Covaxin is available between Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500.

In Ludhiana, around 1,12,000 lakh doses of Covishield have been purchased by 7 major hospitals directly from Serum Institute of India (SII) for Rs 600 plus GST. These hospitals are now administering it for Rs 800 to Rs 850 per dose.

Dr Rajiv Kundra, medical superintendent of SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, said, “We give only Covishield at Rs 800 to patients.”

Covishield is available at Rs 900 per shot at Bathinda’s Max Hospital and if the hospital organises vaccination camp at doorstep, the charges are Rs 1,100 per dose. This happened in Bathinda when a vaccination camp was organised in a club.

In Jalandhar and Amritsar, few hospitals are administering vaccines for Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per jab, revealed sources.

“In Patiala, Columbia Hospital is the only one which is directly procuring from the manufacturer and administering at Rs 800 per dose,” said Dr Satinder Singh, Civil Surgeon.

Information revealed that Columbia Hospital is purchasing one shot at Rs 630 from the manufacturer.

Meanwhile, industry has so far administered doses in the range of Rs 299-430 per shot.

“We are purchasing Covishield at Rs 430 through district administration. Our organisation has contributed some funds from our own pocket and hence employees of various units had to pay only Rs 299 per shot,” said Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation. It was not known if industry got it from Punjab government or directly from manufacturer as Rs 400 per shot price is the manufacturer’s price for government alone.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said: “21,000 doses have been purchased by industry directly from Bharat Biotech.”

Most Malwa districts have not opened up vaccination at private institutes so far.

Health authorities said in districts like Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Barnala and Fazilka no private hospital has shown interest in joining the vaccination drive.