In Punjab, couple commits suicide after posting video message on WhatsApp

A 25-YEAR-OLD man and a 21-year-old woman shot themselves dead after posting a video message, declaring that no one should be held responsible for their decision, on several WhatsApp groups late Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Harbans Kaur and Arvinder Singh aka Bunty. Both were residents of Gujjran village in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Arvinder was a Jatt Sikh while Harbans was a Dalit.

In the one and half minute long video, Arvinder is purportedly seen speaking while Harbans leans on his shoulder, smiling. “We are going from this world and no one from our families or friends should be held responsible for the same. I have already troubled my family a lot, hence police should not trouble them anymore. We have some problems, due to which we are taking this step. My rivals should not think that I am taking this step out of fear. They can settle their scores with others. Love you friends,” Arvinder purportedly says.

The video goes off after this message. The bodies were found on a cot in the fields of Arvinder’s family Thursday morning.

Dirba DSP William Jeji said the two shot themselves dead with .12 bore rifle. Harbans had a gunshot wound in the waist, while Arvinder had one on the chin.

Police said the motive for suicide is not clear yet. Both were unmarried and their families claimed they were unaware of their relationship.

The DSP said they had initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies were sent for autopsy, and later cremated.