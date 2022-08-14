scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

In Punjab, BJP’s ‘har ghar Tiranga’ yatra vs Cong’s ‘har dil me Tiranga’ yatra

Dr Mandviya, during ameeting with party workers in Ludhiana, said that BJP is in a strong position in Punjab and they are the voters' only choice. "Voters here have tried all the parties and they can see that BJP is their only choice.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 14, 2022 5:23:28 am
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on bike during the Tiranga rally of BJP in Ludhiana on Saturday.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

While Union health minister and senior BJP leader Dr Mansukh Mandviya met party workers and took part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ yatra in Ludhiana, Congress workers participated in ‘Harr Dil Mein Tiranga’ yatra led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Gidderbaha, Mansa and Talwandi Sabo.

Dr Mandviya, during ameeting with party workers in Ludhiana, said that BJP is in a strong position in Punjab and they are the voters’ only choice. “Voters here have tried all the parties and they can see that BJP is their only choice.” Mandviya will be meeting leaders and party workers of all the assembly constituencies of Ludhiana district on Sunday. He will also take part in ‘chai pe charcha’ with the common people near Jagraon bridge on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, holding the Tricolour in their hands, thousands of Congress workers took out marches on Saturday. Warring, who was joined by senior party leaders, said, he was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and the support of the party workers from across the state.

He said, this was the last leg of Congress’ Tiranga Yatra, named, “Harr Dil Mein Tiranga”, which will conclude tomorrow. “It is natural for Congress workers to identify with the Tiranga. The Congress party and its workers and leaders have lived and died for the Tiranga. ou cannot separate the Congress party from anything that is associated with the freedom struggle of the country. Everyone has the right to celebrate Independence Day and it is not anybody’s exclusive right,” he said. He added that there is a lot of excitement among the people but even if the BJP believes that this is happening for the first time, it is not so. “Such events and celebrations not only create a sense of belonging but spread awareness among the younger generation,” he added.

