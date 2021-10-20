In poll year, Valmiki Jayanti is extra special for Punjab parties

As the Dalit community in Punjab gets set to observe Valmiki Jayanti this year in run up to the Assembly polls, political parties are going all out to join the celebrations in different parts of the state. For the past three days, various shobha yatras have been taken out in several districts of Punjab with SAD, Congress and BJP leaders taking part.

On the eve of Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was in Ludhiana to be part of a shobha yatra which started from Daresi ground and went across various parts of the city.

Different groups of the Valmiki Samaj have been taking out similar processions in the city for the past three days.

BJP SC Morcha president Rajinder Khatri said, “I along with members of our morcha participated in every shobha yatra which was taken out in Ludhiana. These are religious programmes and have no connection with politics. We took part to pay tributes to Bhagwan Valimiki and we were present in Daresi ground on Tuesday as well.”

In Bathinda, a shobha yatra was flagged off by Congress leader Jaijeet Johal on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the afternoon, a procession was flagged off by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is Bathinda MP. Harsimrat was accompanied by SAD leaders Sarup Chand Singla, Mohit Gupta and few others.

She also visited Valmiki temple located on Santpura Roa in Bathinda.

Barnala too saw two shobha yatras on Monday as well as Tuesday. Congress leader Kewal Singh Dhillon was part of both yatras apart from politicians from other political parties.

Sukhbir, who was in Ludhiana on October 16 as well, had visited Valmiki Temple located on Mata Rani Chowk then. He was at Ram Teerath temple in Amritsar on October 17. On Tuesday, Sukhbir also visited Guru Ravidass Gurdwara in Bassi chowk and met with Ravidassia community members.

He also had meetings with Chirstian community among other social groups in Ludhiana.

“Earlier, due to alliance with BJP, work was divided. However, now party is reaching out to masses by covering each and every segment so that we can get feedback from people of all communities,” said a SAD worker.

BJP’s Khatri added: “We are reaching out to SC community..We will be visiting Valmiki temples on Wednesday and especially at Ram Teerath in Amritsar. It is a day to remember the Maharishi, so nothing political should be read out of it.”