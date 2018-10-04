In Ludhiana, workers back him as leader

“We trust the leadership of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and have no doubts about the decisions taken by him.” “We trust the leadership of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and have no doubts about the decisions taken by him.”

A DAY after Akali supremo Parkash Singh Badal batted for party President Sukhbir Singh Badal, a party meeting Wednesday passed a resolution that it has full trust in Sukhbir and former Punjab chief minister Badal.

This resolution was moved by former SAD minister Hira Singh Gabria in Ludhiana Wednesday.

The SAD passed another resolution to get a Union government notification to bring various posts of Chandigarh Administration under DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) nullified from the NDA government, with which the party has an alliance. The resolution was moved by Daljeet Singh Cheema.

The meeting was called in view of the October 7 rally to be held in Patiala.

After Gabria moved the resolution, the meeting hall at Model Town Extension Gurdwara filled up with a chorus, “We trust the leadership of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and have no doubts about the decisions taken by him.”

About the resolution regarding Chandigarh, Sukhbir told the media that it is not acceptable, not justified. “We will write to and even meet the Prime Minister to get this notification cancelled.

