In Ludhiana, Congress leaders raise slogans against PM Modi, burn effigies

At Clock Tower chowk in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) At Clock Tower chowk in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Bharat Bandh call given by Congress against increasing fuel prices got a lukewarm response in Ludhiana Monday as shopkeepers opened their shops after noon even as Congress workers were seen asking shopkeepers to keep their shutters down in Ghumar Mandi, Chaura Bazaar, Mall road and other areas. Areas like Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar and Aggar Nagar were not affected by bandh and shops were open since morning.

At Ludhiana’s Clock Tower chowk in the Old City area near BJP office, Congress leaders led by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and district Congress urban president Gurpreet Gogi took out a protest march sitting on rickshaws. They also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt effigies of BJP led government.

Ravneet Bittu however said that people supported the bandh call against increasing petrol, diesel and LPG prices. “PM Modi boasted about making common man travel in airplanes, but reality is that even two-wheelers and cars are becoming non-affordable. They are thinking twice before getting fuel filled in their vehicles. People are going to punish Modi and his ministers in 2019,” Bittu said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App