In his ancestral village, people say Navjot Sidhu should float new party

At Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ancestral village, Kakarwal (Sangrur district), most residents refuse to talk on record about the ongoing power tussle in the Congress, while a few others say that it is time for the Congress MLA to float his own party.

Jai Singh, an engineer and a resident of village Kakarwal, said: “I back the decision taken by Sidhu as clean people should be given the posts to take care of the state. Sidhu helped Charanjit Singh Channi become the CM and later the CM started taking wrong decisions. So, I am standing with the decision taken by Sidhu.”

A Kakarwal villager, who did not wish to be named, said: “Sidhu was in BJP, moved to Congress. Was part of SAD-BJP alliance, so if he is finding himself misfit everywhere, he should form a new party for the welfare of the state. We will also get rid of traditional parties.”

Dr Amarjeet Singh Mann, a social activist from Sangrur, said, “It is high time that Sidhu should float his own political party. When he made Amarinder Singh exit from the post of CM and brought Channi in, he was aware of other politicians in the party. He was aware that he would not be able to get things done his way. So, I feel surprised at his stand all of a sudden. He was well aware of working of Congress party. Now, I feel that he should form a new front if he is so concerned for the welfare of state. I appreciate his stand, but he must show some action too which we have not seen.”

A farm union leader dismissed Sidhu’s resignation as part of Congress’s internal power tussle and not about Punjab’s welfare.

Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “Sidhu could have done a lot just being an MLA if he was so concerned of welfare of people. Main tussle is for power and kursi because of which such reactions were obvious. I have not seen him act as a serious politician ever. He disappears for months together and later starts speaking.. Except for speaking, we expected some action too from his side.”

No wonder, political rivals from the district continued mocking Sidnu’s resignation move. Randip Singh Deol, BJP district president, Sangrur added, “When he was in BJP, he wanted Union ministry and when it was not given to him, he left the party. Arun Jaitley ji had helped him so much when he was involved in accident case in which one person had died. And can you imagine, he didn’t campaign for a day for Jaitley ji, rather he didn’t campaign in the whole of Punjab at that time. He can’t work in a team, but wants to walk ahead of others always. So, such a reaction is not surprising. Otherwise, Congress is already a sinking ship. It hardly matters who does what now.”

Anil Sareen, spokesperson, BJP Punjab, added, “It seems that Navjot Sidhu’s Punjab chapter is over. He thinks that he is the only intelligent person and if people disagree with him, he comes out with strange reactions. Congress was already facing so much of anti-incumbency from masses and this step will further help in wiping out Congress from the state.”

Punjab industrialists, meanwhile, said that they need a stable government for giving a push to the industry. Such flip flops are causing a harm to the welfare of industry which has already suffered a lot during Covid, they said.